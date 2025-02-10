Father John Misty Reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance Coinciding With ‘I Love You, Honeybear’ Anniversary

Father John Misty couldn’t help but comment on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance coinciding with the 10th anniversary of his beloved album I Love You, Honeybear.

The singer-songwriter, real name Josh Tillman, first released the critically acclaimed album in 2015. Just before its official anniversary on February 9, he announced that a remastered reissue would be arriving on Valentine’s Day, February 14. But in true Misty fashion, he also took a more humorous approach to marking the occasion.

Lamar, fresh off his history-making halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, unknowingly reignited a playful back-and-forth between the two artists. Responding to a fan’s tweet celebrating I Love You, Honeybear’s milestone, Misty quipped: “Had to do his Super Bowl performance today of all days nice.”

had to do his super bowl performance today of all days nice https://t.co/LtBZw5sPg6 — Father John Misty (@fatherjohnmisty) February 9, 2025

- Advertisement -

This isn’t the first time the two musicians’ releases have overlapped, as Lamar’s major drops have repeatedly coincided with key moments in Misty’s discography. While there’s no actual bad blood between them, the indie singer has turned the recurring timing into an ongoing joke over the years.

As fans eagerly await the remastered edition of I Love You, Honeybear, Misty’s good-natured jab at Lamar adds a lighthearted twist to the album’s anniversary celebrations.