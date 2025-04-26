Faithless and Bebe Rexha Unite for Electrifying New Single “Dollars and Dimes”

UK dance legends Faithless return with a massive new single, “Dollars and Dimes“, featuring global superstar Bebe Rexha. It’s the second taste of their highly anticipated eighth album, Champion Sound, due later this year.

Following the success of “Peace And Noise” with Suli Breaks, Faithless continue their iconic journey by blending urgent rave energy with soulful lyricism. On “Dollars and Dimes,” Bebe Rexha’s unmistakable vocals soar over pulsing beats, delivering a heartfelt message about valuing love over material wealth — a classic Faithless theme with a fresh 2025 twist.

“Faithless are dance legends and to collaborate has been a dream,” Bebe Rexha shared. With her track record of massive hits like “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta and songwriting credits for Eminem and Rihanna, Bebe proves once again she can dominate the dancefloor.

Faithless, known for genre-defining anthems like “Insomnia,” have sold over 20 million albums and scored multiple No. 1s. Even after the loss of beloved frontman Maxi Jazz, the group continues to evolve, carrying his legacy into a thrilling new chapter.

With a huge summer of festival dates ahead, Faithless are set to make 2025 another legendary year. Stream “Dollars and Dimes” now — a true anthem for the dancefloor and beyond!