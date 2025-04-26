R3HAB Reimagines a Classic with “Right Here, Right Now” – A New Festival Anthem

Global dance titan R3HAB returns to Spinnin’ Records with “Right Here, Right Now,” a high-octane rework of the iconic 1995 vocal from the film Strange Days, famously brought into the spotlight by Fatboy Slim in 1999.

Opening with cinematic tension, the track quickly erupts into a festival-sized banger, powered by deep basslines and electrifying synth work. Tested live at stages like Tomorrowland, “Right Here, Right Now” is tailor-made for peak-time festival madness.

“After testing it on some of the world’s biggest stages, I’m excited to finally share this with everyone,” R3HAB said. “It’s been a long process, but the crowd reactions have been incredible.”

With over 12 billion streams, collaborations with Ava Max, ZAYN, Luis Fonsi, and performances at Coachella, Ultra, and EDC, R3HAB is a household name in global dance music. His forward-thinking productions continue to dominate charts and dancefloors, and “Right Here, Right Now” is yet another proof that he’s not slowing down.

Get ready to hear this anthem everywhere this season — from massive festivals to late-night club floors. R3HAB’s next era is here, and it’s louder than ever.