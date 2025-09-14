Cascada & Steve Aoki Drop “Everytime We Touch 2025”

From Eurodance Origins to EDM Evolution

In 2025, the world celebrates 20 years since Cascada’s timeless anthem “Everytime We Touch” exploded into the global spotlight. Originally penned by Maggie Reilly in 1992, the song was reimagined in 2005 by Cascada’s DJ producers Manian and Yanou, instantly becoming a Eurodance classic. Fast forward two decades, and the track has been reborn through an electrifying collaboration with none other than Steve Aoki.

The superstar DJ and Dim Mak Records founder has injected the anthem with turbo-charged drops, cinematic soundscapes, and rave-inspired synths, while Maggie Reilly returned to record fresh vocals. The result? A remix that bridges nostalgia with cutting-edge EDM energy.

Festival Anthems & Viral Moments

Already, the “Everytime We Touch 2025” remix has dominated some of the world’s biggest stages, from Tomorrowland to Ushuaïa Ibiza. Steve Aoki and Cascada’s explosive live performances, paired with euphoric crowd reactions, have gone viral across TikTok and Instagram—proving the track’s cultural grip remains as strong as ever.

- Advertisement -

The official music video captures this spirit perfectly, featuring Maggie singing aboard a yacht, Aoki joining the fun, and festival footage that highlights the remix’s unstoppable energy.

A Cross-Generational Dance Celebration

What makes this release so powerful isn’t just its nostalgic pull—it’s how it unites fans across generations. Cascada’s signature vocals carry the familiar warmth of the 2000s, while Aoki’s production amplifies the anthem with stadium-ready chaos. With Cascada’s 9.1 million Spotify listeners and Aoki’s 14.9 million monthly followers, the collaboration ensures maximum reach worldwide.

Ultimately, “Everytime We Touch 2025” isn’t just a remix. It’s a cultural celebration of dance music history, reintroducing a beloved classic to Gen Z while reigniting memories for long-time fans. As Steve Aoki himself put it: “It’s nostalgia, it’s euphoria, and it’s pure Aoki energy.”