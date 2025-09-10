🎶 Everything But The Girl Best Of 2025: 16 Iconic Hits

After more than four decades of redefining pop, jazz, and electronica, Everything But The Girl are set to release their definitive collection, The Best of Everything But The Girl, on November 14, 2025, via Buzzin’ Fly and Chrysalis. The new 16-track album spans the duo’s incredible journey, from their indie roots to modern-day electronica.

A Career-Spanning Journey

Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt have carefully curated this collection to reflect the unique duality of their sound. As Thorn explains, the tracklist follows their love for “a fast side and a slow side,” opening with explosive club anthems before winding down into soulful ballads.

Ben Watt adds, “It also makes the album run backwards in time – a journey from clubland back to bedsit.” This sequencing mirrors their own musical evolution: pairing their contemporary single Run a Red Light with their very first release, Night and Day.

From Clubland Anthems to Timeless Ballads

The compilation includes fan favorites like Todd Terry’s remix of Missing – a global smash that hit No.2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 – and the groundbreaking Walking Wounded, which defined their 1990s electronica era.

But it also celebrates their softer, enduring side with classics such as I Don’t Want To Talk About It and The Only Living Boy In New York. More recent highlights like Nothing Left To Lose from 2023’s Fuse confirm that the duo continues to innovate while honoring their past.

Why This Compilation Matters in 2025

Few acts have successfully bridged so many genres across multiple decades, but Everything But The Girl remain both innovative and relevant. From their jazz-folk beginnings in the early ’80s to their platinum-selling electronic masterpieces, the duo’s music continues to inspire both fans and new generations of artists.

With The Best of Everything But The Girl, listeners get more than a simple retrospective. They receive a story told through music – one that spans forty years of reinvention, resilience, and timeless songwriting.

The album will be available on double vinyl, CD, digital download, and streaming, with preorder options already live.

01 Missing (Todd Terry Remix)

02 Nothing Left to Lose

03 Tracey in My Room (Lazy Dog Bootleg Vocal Mix)

04 Walking Wounded

05 Single

06 Corcovado

07 Before Today

08 No Difference

09 Driving

10 Each and Every One

11 Rollercoaster

12 I Don’t Want to Talk About It

13 The Only Living Boy in New York

14 Cross My Heart

15 Run a Red Light

16 Night and Day