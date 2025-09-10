Get ready, music lovers! The acclaimed Big Ears Festival is making its highly anticipated return to downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, from March 26-29, 2026. This genre-fusing, boundary-pushing event is once again set to transform the city into a vibrant hub for experimental and avant-garde music, art, and film. With over 250 events spanning more than 20 venues, Big Ears 2026 promises an unparalleled experience for attendees.

The headlining acts alone are enough to send shivers down any music enthusiast’s spine. Legendary figures like David Byrne, Robert Plant, Laurie Anderson, Flying Lotus, and John Zorn will grace the stages, each bringing unique projects and performances. Robert Plant will present his covers album Saving Grace, while Laurie Anderson will debut X², a compelling sequel to her Big Ears 2024 performance, Let X=X. Avant-garde icon John Zorn is set to stage an astonishing twelve works from his five-decade career, including a collaboration with Anderson and pieces featuring former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. David Byrne will perform his 2025 release, Who Is The Sky?, further solidifying the festival’s commitment to showcasing innovative new works.

- Advertisement -

A Kaleidoscope of Sounds: Diving Deep into the Diverse Lineup

Beyond the headliners, the Big Ears 2026 lineup is a ridiculously stacked bill of both established legends and newer heavyweights. Jazz guitar maestro Pat Metheny will perform with his group Pat Metheny’s Side-Eye III+, while Low’s Alan Sparhawk will join forces with Trampled by Turtles. The festival proudly features an eclectic mix of artists such as Richard Thompson, Los Thuthanaka, MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Lucrecia Dalt, Perfume Genius, Maria Somerville, Terry Allen, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Annahstasia, Hayden Pedigo, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, Model/Actriz, Dirty Three, Tunde Adebimpe, Florist, Shabaka, YHWH Nailgun, Julianna Barwick, S.G. Goodman, Haley Heynderickx, Deerhoof, Hand Habits, and many more.

Special one-off presentations are a hallmark of Big Ears. Polish composer Hania Rani will join the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra for the North American premiere of her piece Non-Fiction, and the LA collective Wild Up will perform Julius Eastman’s Femenine and Arthur Russell’s 24 To 24. The Ghost Train Orchestra will pay tribute to Moondog. Comedy also finds a home at Big Ears, with performances by Tim Heidecker with his Very Good Band, Neil Hamburger, and Reggie Watts, ensuring a truly diverse cultural feast.

Tickets & Passes: Secure Your Spot for Big Ears 2026

Passes for this extraordinary event go on sale September 11, at 9 a.m. Eastern. Previous festival attendees will have early access to passes beginning September 10 at 9 a.m. ET. With a lineup this robust and a reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences, demand for Big Ears 2026 is expected to be high. Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the most exciting and innovative music festivals in the world!