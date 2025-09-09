Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour 2026: 5 Must-Know Details! 🎶

Gaga’s Mayhem Continues: A Look at the 2026 Tour Dates

The mayhem is far from over! Following her four big wins at the 2025 MTV VMAs, global superstar Lady Gaga has officially announced a second North American leg of her highly acclaimed “The Mayhem Ball” tour. Fans are buzzing with excitement as new dates for February, March, and April 2026 have been added, extending the tour that first began in July. This highly anticipated run follows previously announced dates in Japan, and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The new leg kicks off on Valentine’s Day, February 14, with two nights at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, making for a truly spectacular way to celebrate the holiday. The tour will then wind its way across the continent, including much-anticipated return engagements at iconic venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Forum in Los Angeles, which are set for multiple nights each. A rescheduled Miami concert, which was postponed due to vocal strain, is also included in the new itinerary.

Behind the Scenes: The Creative Vision of The Mayhem Ball

The Mayhem Ball tour is a creative masterpiece, produced by Lady Gaga herself alongside her fiancé, Michael Polansky. The show expands on the conceptual world introduced at her celebrated Coachella performance. Direction is handled by Ben Dalgleish of Human Person, with creative direction by Lady Gaga, Polansky, Parris Goebel, and Human Person. Goebel is also responsible for the show’s dynamic choreography, while the tour’s stunning costumes are styled by Hunter Clem, Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta (Topo Studio), and Hardstyle. This collaborative effort has been lauded by critics, with Variety’s Chris Willman calling the show “the quintessential large-scale tour of the year,” and praising Gaga for being in “the best, most enviable position she’s ever been in.”

How to Get Your Tickets

Demand is expected to be high, so fans should prepare for tickets to go on sale. Tickets for the new North American leg will be available starting Wednesday, September 10, with various presales. Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access beginning Wednesday, September 10, at 12pm local time, through the Citi Entertainment program. Additionally, Verizon customers can take advantage of an exclusive presale for select shows starting Thursday, September 11. General on-sale begins on Monday, September 15, via Ticketmaster, with presale sign-ups launching on September 11. For those looking for an elevated experience, a variety of VIP packages will be available, offering premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, and limited-edition merchandise. With the tour promising to be one of the biggest events of 2026, securing your spot is a must!

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES – JUST ADDED

Feb. 14 — Glendale, Ariz. — Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 15 — Glendale, Ariz. — Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Kia Forum

Feb. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Kia Forum

Feb. 28 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

Mar. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

Mar. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Mar. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Mar. 8 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Mar. 9 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Mar. 13 — Miami, Fla. — Kaseya Center

Mar. 19 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

Mar. 20 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

Mar. 23 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Mar. 24 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Mar. 29 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Mar. 30 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

April 2 — Montreal, Québec — Bell Centre

April 3 — Montreal, Québec — Bell Centre

April 9 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Grand Casino Arena

April 10 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Grand Casino Arena

