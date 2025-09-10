🔥 Armand Hammer & The Alchemist Drop Mercy (2025)

Armand Hammer—the boundary-pushing New York rap duo of billy woods and ELUCID—are once again teaming up with legendary producer The Alchemist for a brand-new collaborative album. Titled Mercy, the project arrives on November 7, 2025, via woods’ Backwoodz Studioz label.

This marks their second full-length together after 2021’s critically acclaimed Haram, an album praised for its raw lyricism and warped, feverish production.

A Powerful Lineup of Features

Mercy boasts a carefully curated roster of guest artists. Among the names are Earl Sweatshirt—who originally introduced The Alchemist to Armand Hammer—alongside Quelle Chris, Pink Siifu, Cleo Reed, Kapwani, and Silka.

- Advertisement -

In a press statement, the album was described as being made from “blood and empire, children’s laughter, unpaid parking tickets, and unkept secrets”—a surreal but fitting reflection of the duo’s poetic, layered style.

A Busy Year for billy woods, ELUCID & The Alchemist

The announcement comes on the heels of an incredibly active period for all three artists.

billy woods dropped his solo project Golliwog earlier in 2025, widely considered one of the year’s standout rap albums.

ELUCID released Revelator in 2024, showcasing his uncompromising lyrical vision.

The Alchemist continues his relentless run, having recently dropped Alfredo 2 with Freddie Gibbs, while also preparing his much-anticipated collaboration with Erykah Badu.

Meanwhile, Armand Hammer’s last group album, We Buy Diabetic Test Strips (2023), cemented their place as one of the most innovative voices in underground hip-hop.

Tour & Release Plans

Ahead of the album’s drop, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist will perform a special show at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on October 23, 2025. The concert lands between woods’ European tour and his upcoming North American leg, giving fans a rare chance to experience the trio live together.

- Advertisement -

With Mercy, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist are not just reuniting—they’re pushing their creative chemistry even further, offering fans an intense, unfiltered body of work that promises to be one of 2025’s most essential rap releases.

Tracklist:

Laraaji

Peshawar

Calypso Gene (feat. Silka & Cleo Reed)

Glue Traps (feat. Quelle Chris)

Scandinavia

Nil by Mouth

Dogeared (feat. Kapwani)

Crisis Phone (feat. Pink Siifu)

Moonbow

No Grabba

u know my body

Longjohns (feat. Quelle Chris & Cleo Reed)

California Games (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

Super Nintendo