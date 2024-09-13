Eric Clapton Criticizes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: A “Frat Boys Club”

Eric Clapton, the only artist ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times—as a member of the Yardbirds (1992), Cream (1993), and as a solo performer (2000)—has publicly criticized the institution. In a recent interview with Real Music Observer, Clapton described the Hall of Fame as a “frat boys club,” suggesting it functions more as a private club rather than a fair recognition of musical achievements.

Clapton was initially drawn to the Hall of Fame because of Ahmet Ertegun, the legendary Atlantic Records executive and co-founder of the Hall. Ertegun was known for championing overlooked artists like Ruth Brown and The Drifters. However, Clapton has expressed disappointment over the involvement of Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone, which led him to question the Hall’s integrity.

The guitarist highlighted the exclusion of artists like J.J. Cale, stating that such omissions prove the Hall’s lack of genuine recognition. Clapton believes the Hall’s selection process is flawed and exclusive, questioning whether it should be considered a “Pop Music Hall of Fame” instead.

Clapton’s criticism aligns with other artists who have voiced discontent with the Hall of Fame. Liam Gallagher has called it “full of assholes,” and Chrissie Hynde has dismissed it as irrelevant to rock ‘n’ roll. The Hall of Fame has faced ongoing criticism for its lack of foresight and fairness in recognizing diverse and influential artists, including women, African Americans, and hard rock bands.

Cher has famously rejected the Hall of Fame, stating she wouldn’t join even for a million dollars, while Courtney Love has criticized it for sexism and ignorance. Love argues that the Hall fails to acknowledge the systemic issues faced by female artists and does not celebrate the revolutionary contributions of visionary artists.

This recent backlash underscores growing concerns about the credibility and inclusivity of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.