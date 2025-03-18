Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s London Concert to Air as CBS Prime-Time Special

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are bringing their musical magic to television with a one-hour CBS prime-time special, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile, set to air on April 6, 2025. According to CBS, the special will feature exclusive footage from their much-anticipated concert at the London Palladium on March 26, 2025, alongside in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from the making of their new album.

The special will showcase performances from their collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, set to release on April 4, 2025. Alongside the new tracks, the duo will perform some of their iconic hits. Fans can look forward to live renditions of the Oscar-nominated song Never Too Late, featured in the Elton John documentary of the same name, along with other tracks from the 10-song album.

In addition to live performances, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile will also include heartfelt tributes to both artists, celebrating their enduring careers. Behind-the-scenes footage will offer a glimpse into their creative process as they worked on Who Believes in Angels?, giving fans a deeper understanding of their artistic collaboration.

Though Elton John officially retired from touring in 2023, he has continued to perform select live shows. Following the London Palladium concert, John will take the stage for a benefit concert at San Diego’s Petco Park on May 9, 2025.

Tickets for the exclusive London show were made available through a lottery system for fans who pre-ordered Who Believes in Angels?. For those who missed out, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile provides an unmissable chance to experience their musical chemistry on screen, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.