Kanye West Unveils New Album ‘Bully’ as a Short Film Experience

Kanye West has once again redefined artistic boundaries with the release of his latest album, ‘Bully‘, presented exclusively as a short film. On March 19, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this groundbreaking project, offering fans a unique audiovisual experience.

The ‘Bully’ short film spans approximately 30 to 45 minutes and is available in three distinct versions: ‘Screening‘, ‘Post Hype‘, and ‘Post Post Hype’. Each rendition provides a different perspective on the album’s themes, showcasing Kanye’s innovative approach to music and storytelling. All three versions are accessible for free through Frame.io, a platform that allows users to comment on and download videos. In his post, Kanye provided specific links and passwords for each version, inviting fans to immerse themselves in this multifaceted project.

This unconventional release method has sparked discussions about the future of album launches and the integration of technology in music distribution. As of now, it remains uncertain if or when ‘Bully’ will be available on traditional streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The anticipation for ‘Bully’ began in September during a listening event in China for Kanye’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Vultures 2’, where he debuted the track ‘Beauty And The Beast’ from the new record. This early glimpse set the stage for the innovative release strategy that followed.

Just days before the album’s release, Kanye dropped a new song titled ‘Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine’ on X/Twitter, featuring contributions from Diddy, his son Christian “King” Combs, Yeezy artist Jasmine Williams, and Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter, North. This track not only showcases Kanye’s collaborative spirit but also highlights the personal connections woven into his music.

With ‘Bully’, Kanye West continues to challenge conventional norms, offering fans a rich, immersive experience that blurs the lines between music and visual art. This release underscores his commitment to pushing creative boundaries and redefining the way audiences engage with music.