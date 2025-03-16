Kanye West’s New Song Ignites Legal War with Kim Kardashian Over North West’s Involvement

Kanye West has once again found himself in a storm of controversy following the release of his new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine. The track, which he dropped on X on March 15, allegedly features embattled rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son Christian “King” Combs, Yeezy artist Jasmine Williams, and West’s 11-year-old daughter North.

The song opens with what appears to be Diddy’s voice thanking West for his support while he awaits trial on serious criminal charges. West responds emotionally, calling Combs a father figure. North is later heard delivering a short verse, sparking backlash over her involvement in a track tied to a highly controversial figure.

Kim Kardashian, furious over her daughter’s participation, has reportedly taken legal action to block the song’s release. According to leaked messages, she reminded West that she holds the legal rights to North’s name and brand, making her participation unauthorized. In response, West allegedly threatened a “war” against Kardashian, escalating their already tense co-parenting relationship.

Ye threatens “war” against Kim Kardashian over trademarking their children’s names until they’re 18 after she blocked him from using North on a Diddy song. pic.twitter.com/PS2AJtxc3d — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 15, 2025

Sources close to Kardashian claim she is determined to protect her children from what she sees as West’s reckless actions. Reports suggest that an emergency legal hearing was held, during which West was absent but reportedly agreed to delay the track’s official release. Despite this, the song remains accessible online, fueling ongoing debates about parental rights, artistic freedom, and accountability in the music industry.

As the legal battle unfolds, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine continues to circulate, leaving fans and critics questioning whether West’s latest move is artistic expression or another calculated provocation.