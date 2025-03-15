Will Smith Announces Based on a True Story – First Album in 20 Years

Will Smith is officially making his long-awaited return to music! The Hollywood icon and rapper revealed on Friday (March 14) that his first album in over 20 years, Based on a True Story, will be released on March 28.

“Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all,” Smith shared on Instagram, along with a series of promotional images and the official tracklist. The 14-track album features an exciting lineup of collaborations, including appearances from longtime friend DJ Jazzy Jeff, R&B powerhouse Teyana Taylor, and rising star Jac Ross.

Based on a True Story includes previously released singles such as First Love, Beautiful Scars, TANTRUM, Work of Art, and You Can Make It. These tracks have already given fans a glimpse into the album’s diverse sound, blending Smith’s signature storytelling with modern hip-hop and soulful influences.

The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with many celebrating Smith’s return to the music world. Known for his chart-topping hits in the ‘90s and early 2000s, including Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It and Men in Black, Smith has always had a unique ability to mix uplifting messages with infectious beats. This latest project is expected to reflect his personal and professional journey over the past two decades.

Beyond the music, Based on a True Story marks a significant moment in Smith’s career, reaffirming his status as a multifaceted entertainer. With collaborations that bridge generations of artists and a fresh take on his signature style, the album is set to be one of 2025’s most anticipated releases.

Mark your calendars—Based on a True Story drops on March 28 on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Will Smith’s music for the first time, this album is one you won’t want to miss!