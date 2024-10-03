Edinburgh Implements New Policy for Event Costs Ahead of Oasis Reunion Tour

Shortly before Oasis announced an expansion of their North American tour due to “phenomenal demand”—with additional dates in Toronto (August 25, 2025), East Rutherford (September 1), Los Angeles (September 7), and Mexico City (September 13)—the Scottish city of Edinburgh plans to ask the band to cover the costs of hosting their shows.

The Oasis reunion tour includes three concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9, and 12, 2025. Although it’s common for large event organizers to contribute to some expenses incurred by the host city, Edinburgh’s city council has decided that Oasis, and any future large event organizers, must cover 100% of these costs.

This is not a policy specifically targeting Oasis but a rule that applies to all major events. “Edinburgh taxpayers should not bear the burden of these expenses,” said Cammy Day, a Labour Party member of the city council, as reported by the BBC.

- Advertisement -

In June, when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour came to the city, Edinburgh spent £40,000 (around €48,000) on security measures (the largest expense), increased lighting, and sign work, as well as thousands of hours of overtime for city workers. The organizers contributed approximately €26,000 towards cleaning and waste management.

The new regulation allows the city to charge the full cost of event management to the organizers of entertainment and sporting events. “These events bring tens of millions of pounds to the city and are very successful, and we want to continue hosting them,” Day added, “but they should not have an impact on residents.”