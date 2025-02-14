back to top
Greek Edition

Ed Sheeran Hints at New Album Play in Social Media Comment

The pop star teases his 2025 return, moving beyond his Mathematics series.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Ed Sheeran smiling, holding an acoustic guitar, and surrounded by festive Christmas lights

Ed Sheeran has seemingly confirmed the title of his next album—Play—in a casual social media comment, fueling excitement for his 2025 return.

The pop superstar, known for his Mathematics album series, responded to a fan post speculating about his next move. When asked what “math” he would do next, Sheeran jokingly admitted, “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail… I never finished high school. Play coming soon though.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has hinted at the title. In a 2023 post, he wrote: “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop.” The singer has previously confirmed plans for ten “symbol” albums, with the next five moving beyond mathematics.

- Advertisement -

His upcoming album will be his eighth studio release, following 2023’s Autumn Variations. Speaking about the new music, Sheeran told Variety, “It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It’s quite exciting.”

As he continues his Mathematics Tour, with upcoming stops in Delhi and China, fans eagerly await more details on Play—and a potential return to Sheeran’s signature pop anthems.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, February 14, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved