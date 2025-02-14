Ed Sheeran Hints at New Album Play in Social Media Comment

Ed Sheeran has seemingly confirmed the title of his next album—Play—in a casual social media comment, fueling excitement for his 2025 return.

The pop superstar, known for his Mathematics album series, responded to a fan post speculating about his next move. When asked what “math” he would do next, Sheeran jokingly admitted, “Irony is if you ask me anything maths related I would fail… I never finished high school. Play coming soon though.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has hinted at the title. In a 2023 post, he wrote: “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop.” The singer has previously confirmed plans for ten “symbol” albums, with the next five moving beyond mathematics.

His upcoming album will be his eighth studio release, following 2023’s Autumn Variations. Speaking about the new music, Sheeran told Variety, “It feels like I’m getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It’s quite exciting.”

As he continues his Mathematics Tour, with upcoming stops in Delhi and China, fans eagerly await more details on Play—and a potential return to Sheeran’s signature pop anthems.