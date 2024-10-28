back to top
Dua Lipa’s Tiny Desk Return: A Bold Debut With ‘Radical Optimism’ Hits

Dua Lipa Delivers a Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Featuring Tracks from Radical Optimism

This weekend, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series welcomed Dua Lipa, marking her first live performance at the iconic office setting. Previously, Dua dazzled with her 2020 Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, where her Future Nostalgia set became the most-viewed Tiny Desk video to date, amassing over 130 million views. Now, joined by a dynamic ensemble of five musicians and two backing vocalists, Dua delivers an 18-minute performance of four tracks from her latest album, Radical Optimism, including “Training Season,” “These Walls,” “Happy for You,” and “Houdini.”

Watch the performance and experience Dua Lipa’s electrifying return!

