Dua Lipa & Troye Sivan Unite for Surprise “Physical” Remix Release

Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan have joined forces for a fresh remix of “Physical”, breathing new life into the iconic hit.

During her “Radical Optimism” tour stop in Melbourne on March 22, 2025, Lipa shocked fans at the Rod Laver Arena by bringing Sivan onstage for a surprise live debut of the previously unreleased remix.

After the electrifying performance, Lipa took fan engagement to the next level—handing a lucky audience member a pink USB containing the remix and encouraging them to leak it online. Within hours, the track spread across YouTube and social media, igniting fan excitement worldwide.

Though recorded in 2021, this remix had remained locked away—until now. The reveal coincides with the 5th anniversary reissue of Future Nostalgia, the album that originally featured Physical. With Sivan’s smooth vocals blending seamlessly into Lipa’s high-energy delivery, this version brings a fresh yet nostalgic twist to the fan-favorite track.

Lipa’s “Radical Optimism” tour continues across Europe, Canada, and the U.S., promising more surprises and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide. Could this bold fan-powered release strategy hint at future music drops? Time will tell.

Stream the Physical remix now and catch Lipa live as the Radical Optimism tour rolls on!