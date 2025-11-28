If anyone was going to make the Winter Olympics feel like a couture moment, it was Dua Lipa. NBC Sports just dropped a new promo spot for the 2026 Winter Games, and honestly, it looks like a fashion film that accidentally stumbled into a sports universe. Milan never saw it coming.

A Pop Star Takes Over the Galleria

The clip opens with Lipa strolling through the historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II like it’s her personal catwalk. She drops a little Italian flex, flashes that trademark confidence, and with a subtle cinematic wink, turns the marble corridors into a snowy fever dream.

The whole thing is set to her hit “Training Season,” which feels almost too perfect. It’s icy, it’s sleek, it’s Dua in full control — and it overlays perfectly with the athletes being introduced like characters in an anime reboot of the Olympics.

The Women Leading the Charge

Lipa doesn’t just narrate the spot. She hypes a powerhouse lineup of U.S. stars:

Lindsey Vonn, the “fearless” alpine icon

Alysa Liu, the “graceful” figure skating prodigy

Mikaela Shiffrin, the “historic” skiing legend rewriting record books in real time

Chloe Kim, the “levitating” queen of global snowboarding

The tone feels celebratory, almost like Lipa is soft-launching her role as unofficial team hype captain. She closes the spot with a grin: “They’ll put on quite a show. The Winter Olympics? It’s going to be so cool.” No lies detected.

Milan 2026: The Bigger Picture

The XXV Olympic Winter Games kick off February 6, 2026, across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. NBC and Peacock will handle U.S. broadcasting, meaning expect a flood of promo clips in the lead-up. If they’re all this stylish, the marketing department is cooking.

NBC Sports EVP Joseph Lee called Lipa the “perfect embodiment of Milan’s spirit.” Translation: chic, unbothered, elite.

And in classic Olympic-synergy mode, the promo drop aligned with Team USA athletes appearing on Thanksgiving Day Parade floats — including U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin and Paralympians Audrey Crowley and Jack Wallace.

Dua’s World Tour Rolls On

Meanwhile, Lipa is wrapping her Radical Optimism world tour, currently moving through Latin America. Bogotá on Nov. 28, then a three-night takeover in Mexico City. She really said global domination this winter.

Meanwhile in Winter Sports Chaos…

Flavor Flav is officially the hype man for the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team. Yes, that Flavor Flav. The same Games that are going glam with Lipa are also getting Flav shouting encouragement trackside. Balance.

And mark your calendars: the Winter Olympics hit Salt Lake City again in 2034.

This ad doesn’t just promote a sporting event. It sells the future of pop-culture-coded sports marketing — women-led, fashion-forward, musically anchored, and built for TikTok replays. Lipa gives the Olympics a glow-up, and the Olympics give Lipa another global spotlight. Everybody wins.

FAQ

1. What song is used in Dua Lipa’s Winter Olympics ad?

The promo features Dua Lipa’s track “Training Season,” adding a sharp, upbeat edge to the Milan-set visuals.

2. When do the 2026 Winter Olympics start?

The opening ceremony for the XXV Olympic Winter Games is scheduled for February 6, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

3. Which athletes appear in the ad?

The spot highlights Lindsey Vonn, Alysa Liu, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Chloe Kim — all celebrated U.S. winter sports champions.