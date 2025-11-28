Together for Palestine target UK Christmas No.1 with “Lullaby”

Together for Palestine are back with a powerful new release: a Christmas charity single titled “Lullaby”, arriving on 12 December via the T4P label. The collaborative track gathers an impressive list of artists and aims straight for the UK Christmas No.1 spot, turning the festive season into a moment of solidarity and tangible support for Palestinian communities.

“Lullaby” is a reimagining of the traditional Palestinian song “Yamma Mweel El Hawa”, a piece deeply woven into family celebrations and cultural memory. For this new version, Nai Barghouti and Kieran Brunt rearranged and recomposed the song, creating a bridge between its historical roots and a contemporary musical landscape.

The line–up reads like a festival poster: Brian Eno, Neneh Cherry, Nadine Shah, Mabel, Celeste, Dan Smith (Bastille), Amena, Lana Lubany, Leigh-Anne, the London Community Gospel Choir, Sura Abdo, Tyson, Yasmeen Ayyashi, and Ysee all lend their voices and presence. Production was handled by Benji B, Henri Davies, and Kieran Brunt, forming an eclectic team that blends electronic, classical, folk, and soul elements.

Adding an emotional anchor to the track, Peter Gabriel wrote a new English-language lyric, while portions of the text are drawn from the work of revered Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish. The original concept for the project came from Es Devlin, who also designed the stage production for the massive Together for Palestine concert in September.

In the press release, Brian Eno summed up the mission behind the single: “After a year defined by unimaginable loss, grief and injustice, we want to end with an act of love for Palestine’s children. If we rally together and download it, we have a real shot at landing Christmas No.1 and turning that moment into vital life-saving support for Gaza’s families.”

Nai Barghouti, whose voice and artistic identity shape the song at its core, added: “This lullaby from our Palestinian musical heritage has been with me since early childhood. Today, it returns at a much-needed time as a reminder of what Palestinians will never lose: hope, defiance, beauty, and dignity.”

All proceeds from “Lullaby” will go directly to Choose Love’s Together for Palestine Fund, supporting three long-standing, Palestinian-led organisations: Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

The release follows the sold-out Together for Palestine concert held on 17 September at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. The event brought together more than 150 artists across disciplines and raised over £2 million. One of the standout moments was a special b2b DJ set from Sama’ Abdulhadi and Jamie xx, closing the show with a high-energy, cross-cultural performance.

Meanwhile, solidarity efforts continue across the arts community. In Los Angeles, Artists for Aid is returning on 10 January, curated for the second year by Mustafa. The benefit will feature Geese, Blood Orange, Alex G, Clairo, Faye Webster, Noname, Ravyn Lenae, Daniel Caesar, and many others, with Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal set to host.

At the same time, more musicians are joining the No Music for Genocide initiative, choosing to geoblock their catalogues from streaming in Israel. Newly added names include My Bloody Valentine, Saba, Shygirl, YHWH Nailgun, and Denzel Curry.

With “Lullaby” gathering widespread support, the project feels like much more than a seasonal charity drop. It’s a coordinated artistic statement designed to amplify a story that often struggles to break through the noise. And if the track succeeds in hitting the Christmas No.1 slot, it will resonate not just as a chart victory, but as a moment of collective action captured in the music.