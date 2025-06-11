back to top
Drake Makes History With 400 Weeks in Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

“Nokia” keeps the 6 God at the top as he extends his chart dominance into 2025

By Echo Langford
Hip-Hop
Drake Recording Music on Nokia Video

Drake has once again solidified his place in music history. As of June 2025, the Canadian rap icon becomes the first artist ever to spend 400 cumulative weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. This landmark achievement comes as his latest single “Nokia,” from the hit album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, logs its 16th week in the top tier of the chart.

This record highlights the unparalleled consistency of Drake’s career over the past 15 years. From early hits like “Best I Ever Had” to streaming-era anthems like “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings,” Drake has mastered the art of staying relevant. Each release becomes a cultural moment, with “Nokia” being the latest example of his global appeal.

Drake’s journey to 400 weeks isn’t just a numbers game—it’s a testament to his genre-blending creativity, his savvy collaborations, and his ability to resonate with a new generation of listeners year after year. His Billboard chart dominance isn’t slowing down as he continues to redefine modern rap and pop.

Alongside this monumental chart run, Drake is also preparing to hit the road in Europe this summer for his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK/EU tour. But even as fans gear up to see him live, it’s the Billboard milestone that cements his status as a generational titan.

As the only artist to ever hit this chart feat, Drake proves once again: he’s not just in the game—he is the game.

