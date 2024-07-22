Donald Glover Ends Childish Gambino Era with Explosive “Lithonia” Video

Donald Glover, known musically as Childish Gambino, has released the highly anticipated video for “Lithonia,” a standout track from his final album, Bando Stone and the New World. Directed by Jack Begert and featuring Suzanna Son, Alex Wolff, and Ludwig Göransson, the video opens with an intense full-band performance before taking a horror-filled turn. The short film begins with Glover, casually dressed and singing into a microphone, but as the performance progresses, the tension escalates.

Gambino sings, “Cody LaRae/He had a break/He’s findin’ out/That nobody gives a f*ck,” capturing the song’s haunting essence. The video reaches a shocking climax when Gambino’s eyes explode mid-performance, splattering blood onto a concertgoer’s face, played by Son. This startling event sets off a terrifying chase through a forest, adding a dramatic and unexpected twist to the narrative.

The release of the “Lithonia” video comes just days after Bando Stone and the New World dropped on July 19. Billed as the final Childish Gambino album, it features collaborations with Yeat, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, and Foushée. The album’s immersive soundtrack, designed to engage listeners’ imaginations, was a key point of discussion in Glover’s interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “The soundtrack forces the audience to participate in a way that I don’t feel like most things force you to participate,” Glover explained. “It forces you to have an imagination.”

In addition to the album, Glover has also announced a post-apocalyptic action film of the same name, starring himself and Jessica Allain. While the film’s trailer has been released, the premiere date remains unknown.

Glover is set to bring Bando Stone and the New World to life with his New World Tour, starting on August 11 in Oklahoma. He promises an unforgettable experience, tailored for arena rock. “If this live show isn’t the best live show you’ve ever seen by the first song, you can have your money back,” Glover boldly claimed.

As Donald Glover retires his Childish Gambino persona, fans can reflect on a decade of groundbreaking music and look forward to his future artistic endeavors. The final album and its accompanying visuals mark a powerful end to an era, ensuring that Childish Gambino’s legacy will continue to resonate.