DJ Polo, Renowned Hip-Hop DJ and Juice Crew Member, Dies

DJ Polo, a pivotal figure in the 1980s hip-hop scene as a member of Juice Crew and one half of the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, passed away on Saturday. The news was confirmed by his family via Instagram:

“It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo. He was not only a legend to the hip-hop community but also to his family, and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever. We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful.”

The statement also addressed misinformation about DJ Polo’s family, clarifying he had more than two children and urging anyone seeking confirmation to contact the family directly.

DJ Polo, born Thomas Pough, began his musical journey in Queens, New York, where he met rapper Kool G Rap. The duo’s first demo, recorded in 1986 in the studio of Juice Crew members Mr. Magic and Marley Marl, impressed the collective and led to their inclusion in Juice Crew. Together, they released influential albums such as Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead Or Alive (1990), and Live And Let Die (1992) before parting ways in 1993. A compilation album, Rated XXX, was released in 1998, followed by DJ Polo’s solo album Polo’s Playhouse the same year.

Tributes from the hip-hop community have poured in, with fellow New York producer DJ Chuck Chillout expressing his sorrow on Instagram: “This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO.” DJ Polo’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Kool G Rap, reflecting on his long-time collaborator, stated: “R.I.P. to a dear friend and a Brother from another Household. He is a Legend to Hip Hop and Juice Crew history. DJ Polo! May Light from the Highest be upon him.”

Other notable figures such as Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, and Eric B have also shared their condolences, highlighting DJ Polo’s lasting influence on hip-hop.