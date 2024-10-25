Disclosure’s New Single “Arachnids”: An Immersive Audio Adventure Through Sound and Groove

Prepare to step into Disclosure’s latest sonic creation, Arachnids, a track that pushes the boundaries of electronic music and sound design. This new single, crafted primarily by Guy Lawrence, unfolds as a rhythmic exploration filled with groovy, skittering beats — almost reminiscent of tiny cyborg spiders scuttling about. Released ahead of their highly anticipated Friends & Family event at Manchester’s The Warehouse Project, Arachnids is accompanied by a dynamic music video capturing fans’ first reactions and visually intertwining with the arachnid-inspired theme.

Lawrence describes the song as a “creative puzzle,” reflecting his current mastery in mixing and production. He posed himself a series of ambitious challenges during its creation, aiming to stretch a single drum loop across multiple genres and build a foundation of rhythm so strong that a traditional bassline wasn’t even necessary. The result? A track that flows with a hypnotic groove while delivering the unique, progressive edge Disclosure is known for. This single might not be one for sing-alongs, but it’s an intriguing audio diary of where the artist’s musical journey stands today.

Whether you’re drawn to Disclosure’s innovative take on electronic music or the fascinating intersection of sound and concept, Arachnids is an immersive experience worth exploring. Tune in to hear it for yourself, and let the music take you on a genre-bending adventure.