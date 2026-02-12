Dillon Francis opens his 2026 musical account with a heavy-hitting collaboration, teaming up with Grammy-winning vocalist Daya for their new track, “What It Feels Like.” Released through a strategic partnership between Monstercat and broke Records, the single blends emotional vulnerability with the aggressive sound design that has defined Francis’s career.

A Study in Sonic Contrasts

“What It Feels Like” thrives on stylistic versatility. The production creates a deliberate emotional arc, allowing Daya’s “whisper” vocals to lead the melodic sections before shifting into high-energy dance territory.

The track showcases two distinct production identities:

The First Drop: A gritty, trap-heavy sequence that emphasizes a pulsing low-end.

The Second Drop: A shift toward house-focused rhythms, proving Francis’s ability to bridge genres within a single arrangement.

Daya, making her debut on the Monstercat label, expressed her long-standing admiration for Francis, noting that working on the track was a “dream” and hoping listeners connect with the same energy the duo felt during its creation. Characteristically blunt, Francis bypassed traditional PR talk, suggesting that the music speaks for itself: “Listening to it would solve that problem… You can stop reading now.”

The Return of Dillstradamus

This release serves as the catalyst for a major year on the road. Following a global run of festival sets in 2025, Dillon Francis is reuniting with trap pioneer Flosstradamus for the highly anticipated Dillstradamus co-headline tour.

The tour kicks off this April and features stops at several iconic North American venues, including New York’s Terminal 5 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Dillstradamus 2026 Tour Dates:

April 18 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live

May 2 — Sacramento, CA — Channel 24

May 15 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

May 16 — Chicago, IL — Radius

May 29 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

May 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens

June 12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

June 13 — Milwaukee, WI — Landmark Credit Union Live

June 26 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 27 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

July 24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

July 25 — San Diego, CA — LED Day Club

August 22 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom