Dillon Francis and Daya Join Forces for High-Octane Single “What It Feels Like”

Dillon Francis returns in 2026 with the Daya collaboration "What It Feels Like." Explore the new track and see the full Dillstradamus tour dates here.

By Hit Channel
Latest EDM & Dance Music News Releases

Dillon Francis opens his 2026 musical account with a heavy-hitting collaboration, teaming up with Grammy-winning vocalist Daya for their new track, “What It Feels Like.” Released through a strategic partnership between Monstercat and broke Records, the single blends emotional vulnerability with the aggressive sound design that has defined Francis’s career.

A Study in Sonic Contrasts

“What It Feels Like” thrives on stylistic versatility. The production creates a deliberate emotional arc, allowing Daya’s “whisper” vocals to lead the melodic sections before shifting into high-energy dance territory.

The track showcases two distinct production identities:

  • The First Drop: A gritty, trap-heavy sequence that emphasizes a pulsing low-end.

  • The Second Drop: A shift toward house-focused rhythms, proving Francis’s ability to bridge genres within a single arrangement.

Daya, making her debut on the Monstercat label, expressed her long-standing admiration for Francis, noting that working on the track was a “dream” and hoping listeners connect with the same energy the duo felt during its creation. Characteristically blunt, Francis bypassed traditional PR talk, suggesting that the music speaks for itself: “Listening to it would solve that problem… You can stop reading now.”

The Return of Dillstradamus

This release serves as the catalyst for a major year on the road. Following a global run of festival sets in 2025, Dillon Francis is reuniting with trap pioneer Flosstradamus for the highly anticipated Dillstradamus co-headline tour.

The tour kicks off this April and features stops at several iconic North American venues, including New York’s Terminal 5 and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Dillstradamus 2026 Tour Dates:

  • April 18 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live
  • May 2 — Sacramento, CA — Channel 24
  • May 15 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
  • May 16 — Chicago, IL — Radius
  • May 29 — New York, NY — Terminal 5
  • May 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre Presented By Citizens
  • June 12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
  • June 13 — Milwaukee, WI — Landmark Credit Union Live
  • June 26 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • June 27 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium
  • July 24 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
  • July 25 — San Diego, CA — LED Day Club
  • August 22 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom
Thursday, February 12, 2026

