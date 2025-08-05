back to top
Judge Denies Diddy’s $50M Bail Request Ahead of Sentencing in October 2025

A New York federal judge ruled that Sean “Diddy” Combs remains a threat to the public and must remain in custody until his sentencing this fall.

On August 4, 2025, a New York federal judge denied Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request for release on a $50 million bond ahead of his upcoming sentencing scheduled for October. The decision was made by Judge Arun Subramanian, who concluded that Combs poses an ongoing risk to public safety and does not meet the legal requirements for temporary release.

According to court documents obtained by People, the judge stated that bail could only be granted under “exceptional circumstances,” such as advanced age or severe medical conditions that cannot be treated within the correctional system. The court ultimately determined that Combs failed to provide sufficient grounds for release.

The ruling came days after Diddy’s former partner and one of the named victims in the case, Virginia “Gina” Huynh, submitted a letter to the court requesting leniency. In her plea, Huynh emphasized Combs’ role as a caregiver and provider for his family, urging the court to consider allowing him to await sentencing under strict supervision.

On July 28, Combs’ legal team submitted the original bail request, arguing for a $50 million bond while highlighting the dismissal of some of the more severe charges. Though Combs was found guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution, the court cleared him of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Despite the defense’s efforts to portray him as no longer a threat, Judge Subramanian stood firm, stating that the court remains unconvinced of Combs’ eligibility for release. With sentencing approaching in October, Diddy will remain in custody as the legal process continues to unfold.

