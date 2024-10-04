David Gilmour Rules Out Reunion with Roger Waters: “Absolutely Not”

David Gilmour has made it clear: there is no chance of a reunion with former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Gilmour, who has been promoting his new project Luck and Strange, addressed the persistent question from fans about a potential reconciliation with Waters. His answer? A resounding “absolutely not.” Gilmour explained his decision as political rather than personal, stating that he distances himself from those who support figures like Putin and Maduro, criticizing Waters’ perceived alignment with such views. “Nothing could convince me to share the stage with someone who believes that treating women and LGBT communities like that is acceptable,” Gilmour added.

He fondly mentioned late Pink Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright, who passed away in 2008, calling him “one of the kindest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever met.” Reflecting on Pink Floyd’s journey, Gilmour revealed there had been an opportunity to continue after The Division Bell, but life intervened, and the band never went on to create another album or tour.

On the current state of the music industry, Gilmour expressed his concern that today’s artists are struggling more than ever. “The rich and powerful take most of the money,” he noted, lamenting the diminishing earnings from recordings, which he believes discourages new musical creation. He pointed to concert performances as the only viable income for musicians today, a stark contrast to the lucrative years of his own career. Additionally, Gilmour shared his apprehension about artificial intelligence and automation, which he feels further threaten creativity.

Despite these challenges, Gilmour remains focused on creating new music. “As soon as this tour is over, I’ll head back to the studio. There’s no greater ambition.”

In lighter moments, Gilmour revealed his efforts to persuade Kate Bush to return to the stage and recounted a humorous story about being offered a trip to space, which he declined after seeing the shaky condition of the Russian rockets. Today, Gilmour’s ambition is simple: to keep moving forward with his music.