David Byrne clearly isn’t done traveling the world. The Talking Heads icon just dropped a fresh batch of 2026 tour dates, stretching his Who Is the Sky? trek deep into next year with new shows across North America and Europe. And honestly, the schedule looks like he’s speedrunning the entire planet.

Byrne has already mapped out early-year stops in Australasia and Europe, but today’s update piles on even more cities, including Vancouver, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Kansas City, Portland, plus several new shows in Italy and Eastern Europe. The man is booked and busy.

The journey picks up January 14 in Auckland before moving through Australia, then landing in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Zurich, and a long string of UK and Irish arena shows. That alone would exhaust most artists, but Byrne is warming up.

The real expansion starts in April, where Byrne launches his newly added North American leg with double runs in Vancouver and Portland. From there, he hits Coachella, Santa Barbara, Stanford, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cleveland, Nashville, Durham, Virginia Beach, Bridgeport, and closes this section with two nights in Baltimore on May 16 and 17.

After that, it’s straight back to Europe for a summer packed with festivals and major city dates. Stops include Oslo’s Piknik i Parken, Prague’s O2 Universum, Budapest Arena, a highly anticipated night at Release Athens, and a trio of Italian appearances in Bari, Lucca and Marostica. Later, he’ll move into Croatia, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and end up at the UK’s Latitude Festival.

It’s a marathon run for an artist who spent most of 2025 in full creative overdrive. Byrne released Who Is the Sky? in September, toured North America all fall, collaborated with Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus and Brian Eno, and even dropped a chaotic 32-track playlist “for people who hate Christmas music.” Classic Byrne behavior.

Tickets for the North American leg open with an artist presale on Tuesday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation hosts another presale on December 10, and general on-sale begins Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available.

With a tour this stacked, one thing’s obvious: Byrne isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He’s stitching together one of his biggest modern runs, giving fans across continents a shot at seeing Who Is the Sky? come alive onstage.

Full list of dates includes:

Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Zurich, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Knoxville, Vancouver, Portland, Indio, Santa Barbara, Stanford, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Cleveland, Nashville, Durham, Virginia Beach, Bridgeport, Baltimore, Oslo, Prague, Budapest, Athens, Bari, Lucca, Marostica, Pula, Gdynia, Roskilde, Beuningen, Barcelona, Madrid, Cascais and Suffolk.