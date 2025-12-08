The end of the year was already chaotic, but 21 Savage decided to double down and throw the whole rap world into frenzy mode. With zero warning and even less context, the Atlanta superstar just announced a brand-new album titled What Happened to the Streets?, arriving December 12. Yes, as in a few days from now. Classic Savage move.

A Teaser That Feels Like a Fever Dream

The announcement came through a cryptic trailer posted on Savage’s socials, and the vibe is… unsettling in the best possible way. His face doesn’t show up, his voice doesn’t show up, and instead we get a rapid-fire collage of guns, flames, CGI babies, and a dramatic orchestral score straight out of a big-budget dystopian film.

The message is unclear, but the mood? Heavy. Chaotic. A little unhinged. Very on brand.

- Advertisement -

Streaming platforms already list the project with its bold cover art and 14 untitled tracks. No singles, no snippets, no leaks. Just pure mystery. In an era where rappers tease tracklists like Marvel movies, Savage choosing silence feels like its own flex.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSAUtmRjh3_/

A Huge Year of Features Sets the Stage

While Savage kept this album under wraps, he definitely wasn’t quiet in 2025. He hopped on tracks with Lil Baby, Young Nudy, Central Cee, Young Thug, and Summer Walker, dropping feature verses that instantly lit up TikTok and rap Twitter. He also popped up on Summer Walker’s Finally Over It and Travis Scott’s Jackboys 2 mixtape.

The man stays booked, busy and unbothered.

His last studio album, American Dream, landed in 2024 and had fans calling it his most personal work yet. So the big question becomes: where does What Happened to the Streets? take him next?

A Title Loaded With Meaning

That title hits hard. What Happened to the Streets? feels like a pointed question for rap in 2025, where industry politics, AI-generated hooks and endless label shuffle blur the lines between authenticity and spectacle. Savage has always navigated that tension better than most, blending cold realism with blockbuster charisma.

If the trailer is any indication, he’s about to turn the temperature up again.

- Advertisement -

Release Date

The album drops December 12 through Slaughter Gang/Epic/Sony. Expect the internet to combust the moment the tracklist becomes public. And because Savage loves a twist, don’t be shocked if there’s a surprise guest list hiding behind those blank titles.

One thing’s clear: the streets might not have answers, but 21 Savage is definitely about to give us something to talk about.

FAQ

When does 21 Savage’s new album What Happened to the Streets? drop?

The album comes out December 12 via Slaughter Gang/Epic/Sony.

The album comes out December 12 via Slaughter Gang/Epic/Sony. How many tracks are on What Happened to the Streets?

Streaming platforms show 14 tracks, all currently untitled.

Streaming platforms show 14 tracks, all currently untitled. Are there any singles from the new 21 Savage album?

No advance singles have been released. The album is arriving as a full surprise drop.