Violet Grohl Drops First Original Songs Thum and Applefish

When your dad is Dave Grohl, the world expects you to show up with serious musical gravity. Violet Grohl just did exactly that. The 19-year-old artist has dropped her first two original tracks, Thum and Applefish, and they’re already stirring up the indie corners of the internet. Both songs landed exclusively on Bandcamp, where the limited vinyl release sold out faster than festival tickets on payday.

It’s a move that feels very Violet: low-key, intentional, slightly mysterious, and rooted in craft rather than hype. After years of slowly stepping into the spotlight — from covering Nausea with her father in 2021 to delivering those haunting backing vocals on the Foo Fighters’ Show Me How — her debut feels like a quiet but confident “I’m here now.”

For anyone following her arc, this was bound to happen. Earlier this year, Violet joined Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear for a Nirvana tribute night, taking the stage to sing All Apologies. The performance went viral for all the right reasons: raw voice, zero gimmicks, maximum emotional weight.

Now she’s finally sharing what she’s been creating behind the scenes. “I’m so excited to finally share a bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year,” she wrote on social media, adding that the tracks were made with “a group of really amazing musicians.” No names yet, which only adds to the mystique.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR47Oi4ifha/

While Violet isn’t trying to cosplay as her father, the lineage is unmistakable. Thum leans into warm, analog textures — the kind that make you think of vintage tape machines and late-night sessions. Applefish feels more dreamlike, floating somewhere between indie folk and art-pop. She’s clearly building her own lane, and honestly, that’s the most exciting part.

This is not a celebrity kid novelty release. It’s the beginning of an actual artistic identity, shaped by someone who grew up between rock history and the hyper-online world Gen Z calls home.

https://violetgrohl.bandcamp.com/album/thum-b-w-applefish