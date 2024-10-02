Corey Taylor Ranks Feuds with Limp Bizkit, MGK, and Nickelback on Hot Ones Versus

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus, where they tackled spicy chicken wings while discussing some of their most notorious music feuds and favorite rockstar masks. During the episode, Corey Taylor ranked three of his most infamous feuds: Limp Bizkit, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), and Nickelback.

When asked to rank his feuds “with that ugly ego,” Taylor put Limp Bizkit at the top of the list. He explained that his issues were never really with the band itself but with frontman Fred Durst. The feud stemmed from remarks Durst allegedly made about Slipknot fans in the early 2000s, which Taylor took personally, especially after hearing Durst call them “fat, ugly kids.” Taylor addressed this publicly, cleverly pointing out that Limp Bizkit’s fans could also be described similarly, indirectly calling out Durst’s hypocrisy.

MGK came in second, with Taylor mentioning that he initially respected the rapper-turned-rocker. Their beef, however, erupted over creative differences during a potential collaboration with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. Despite the fallout, Taylor expressed some empathy, noting that both he and MGK have faced personal struggles and that he hopes MGK is “figuring things out.”

Taylor ranked his feud with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger last. Referring to Nickelback as a “musical echo,” Taylor made it clear that he doesn’t take their rivalry as seriously, though he did admit to liking a few of the band’s songs—much to the amusement of Crahan.

In addition to the spicy drama, Crahan shared his thoughts on other mask-wearing musicians, praising Britney Spears as his favorite “pop princess.” The episode also featured a surprise 25th birthday celebration for Slipknot’s debut album, complete with a piñata to mark the milestone. The band recently wrapped up the North American leg of their anniversary tour and is preparing to perform in Latin America and Europe later this year.

Slipknot continues to push boundaries, both musically and in their public persona, as shown in this fiery episode. Fans can catch their iconic performances and learn more about the band’s history and feuds by watching Hot Ones Versus on top.

Stay tuned for more of Slipknot’s performances as they celebrate 25 years of their groundbreaking debut album, and don’t miss Corey Taylor’s candid thoughts on his music industry feuds!