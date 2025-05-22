Charli XCX Eyes Post-‘Brat’ Era with Bold New Direction and Film Ventures

Charli XCX Embraces Artistic Freedom and Film Stardom in Post-Brat Era

Charli XCX isn’t slowing down. After the critical and commercial success of her sixth studio album Brat, the British pop provocateur is already reshaping her artistic trajectory—this time, without expectations.

Speaking candidly at the Cannes Film Festival, Charli revealed she feels no pressure to replicate Brat’s success. “You can never really do the same thing twice,” she told Culted. “My next record will probably be a flop, which I’m down for, to be honest.” That fearless, self-aware energy is exactly what has endeared her to fans, especially during the whirlwind “Brat Summer” that followed the album’s release.

While Charli is hinting at a sonic pivot—possibly even a “Lou Reed record”—her creative journey is also veering heavily into cinema. She’s starring in a mockumentary titled The Moment and has three other films lined up, including I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice, and 100 Nights of Hero. She’s also collaborating with Jack Antonoff to score the upcoming Anne Hathaway-starring film Mother Mary.

In the meantime, fans can catch Charli live as she kicks off the European leg of her tour on June 5, with appearances at Parklife, Glastonbury, and Roskilde Festivals.

Even if her next album doesn’t reach Brat levels, Charli XCX is clearly creating on her own terms—across stages, screens, and studios. And honestly? That’s the most exciting part.