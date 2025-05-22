Jin Stuns on The Tonight Show with “Don’t Say You Love Me” from New Echo EP

BTS’ Jin brought an emotional and charismatic performance to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead single from his newly released EP, Echo.

Transforming the stage into an oversized bed, Jin’s live rendition delivered both visual intimacy and vocal vulnerability. The performance marked his second solo appearance on the show and showcased his signature blend of humor, honesty, and heartfelt delivery.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” explores the emotional tension of knowing a relationship has reached its end, yet being unable to let go. Jin told Fallon, “It’s sad, but it’s also bittersweet.” He also noted that with Echo, he was “able to capture my feelings better” than on his debut EP Happy, which released last year.

Following the performance, Jin sat down with Fallon for a playful and candid interview. He reflected on BTS’ upcoming reunion this June — the group’s first time back together after completing military service. “They are my lifesavers,” he said. “I’m going to honor them and give them great respect.”

Jin also discussed his viral YouTube show Run Jin, and shared his excitement about having Tom Cruise as a guest. “There’s a small part of me that wants to do action movies,” he joked, “but I’m not as adventurous.”

The singer is also gearing up for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which kicks off this summer and spans across Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Cities include Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

With Echo out now and a major tour on the way, Jin’s Tonight Show performance was more than just a promo—it was a statement of artistic evolution and emotional depth.