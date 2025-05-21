Tom Morello Co-Directs Explosive Judas Priest Documentary The Ballad of Judas Priest

Judas Priest, one of the most influential names in heavy metal history, will be the subject of a new career-spanning documentary, The Ballad of Judas Priest, co-directed by Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and renowned filmmaker Sam Dunn (Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey). The film, produced by Banger Films and released via Sony Music Vision, promises a raw and unfiltered journey through Priest’s five-decade reign.

Set to premiere later in 2025, The Ballad of Judas Priest will explore the band’s humble beginnings in Birmingham, England, their evolution into metal gods, and their lasting impact on the genre, both sonically and culturally. The name of the film nods to Bob Dylan’s “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” reflecting the depth and drama of the band’s story.

In a statement, Judas Priest said, “We have lived and breathed metal for over five decades… the cassock comes off, revealing Priest in all its metal glory.” Morello and Dunn added that the film will showcase how the band not only defined heavy metal’s sound and image but helped make the scene more inclusive.

The release follows a stellar year for Judas Priest, who dropped their 19th studio album, Invincible Shield, in 2024, making them the first metal act to release albums 50 years apart.

With upcoming co-headlining dates with Alice Cooper, and appearances at major rock festivals, The Ballad of Judas Priest adds another landmark to the band’s epic legacy.