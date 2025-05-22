Bad Bunny Goes Full Gangster in Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing Trailer

Bad Bunny Flexes His Dark Side in Gritty Caught Stealing Trailer

Global music icon Bad Bunny is expanding his creative empire—this time into the violent backstreets of 1990s New York City. The Puerto Rican superstar stars in the newly released trailer for Caught Stealing, the latest film from visionary director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), and he’s turning heads with his intense screen presence.

In the film, Bad Bunny plays a Puerto Rican gangster who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. One chilling scene shows him threatening Austin Butler’s character with a gun, saying, “Either I get what I want, or my pistol talks for me.” It’s a striking shift for the artist, who’s known for his magnetic stage presence but now proves he’s equally compelling on the big screen.

Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson (played by Butler), a washed-up baseball player drawn into New York’s criminal underworld. Adapted from Charlie Huston’s cult novel, the film boasts a heavyweight cast including Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Matt Smith. The dark, pulsing aesthetic is pure Aronofsky, known for psychological depth and visual intensity.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 29, marking another major leap in Bad Bunny’s evolution as an all-around cultural force. With his charisma now crossing over into cinema, Caught Stealing might just be the next chapter in Bad Bunny’s unstoppable rise.