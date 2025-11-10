Charli XCX Drops Gothic New Song “House” With John Cale

Charli XCX has traded neon club lights for candlelit gloom. The British pop disruptor just unveiled “House,” a haunting new track made with The Velvet Underground legend John Cale for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

The song marks Charli’s first new release in over a year, and it’s as cinematic and unsettling as the Emily Brontë classic that inspired it.

“Elegant and Brutal”

Charli teased “House” last week with a handwritten note referencing Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground documentary, where Cale once described the band’s sound as “elegant and brutal.” That phrase became the creative compass for her new work.

“I got really stuck on that phrase,” she wrote. “I wrote it down in my notes app and would pull it up from time to time and think about what he meant.”

- Advertisement -

Those words eventually led her to Cale himself. The two connected, exchanged ideas, and built “House” together — a darkly poetic collision of Charli’s futuristic pop instincts and Cale’s avant-garde gravitas.

“He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do,” Charli recalled. “And it made me cry.”

A Cinematic Descent

The track arrives with a visually striking video directed by Mitch Ryan, the same filmmaker behind Charli’s “Party 4 U.” The clip feels straight out of a fever dream: candle wax dripping down Charli’s skin, crows in slow motion, shifting shadows, and a growing sense of dread.

Cale’s spoken-word narration haunts the background like a ghost in the manor, as Charli chants, “I think I’m gonna die in this house.” The song swells with strings, distortion, and tension, creating a sound that’s both gothic and hypnotic — like Lana Del Rey in a haunted castle remixed by FKA twigs.

From Brat to the Moors

“House” is a dramatic shift from Charli’s Brat era — all fluorescent chaos, club beats, and brat energy. Here, she leans fully into English melancholy and gothic romanticism.

In her statement, Charli said working on Wuthering Heights gave her an escape from the hyperpop energy of her previous record:

“After being so in the depths of my previous album, I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite. When I think of Wuthering Heights, I think of passion and pain. I think of England. I think of the Moors, the mud, and the cold.”

That imagery bleeds directly into the music — a collision of beauty and torment that feels tailor-made for Fennell’s moody adaptation.

An Unlikely Pair, a Perfect Fit

Cale, now 82, might seem like an unexpected partner for Charli, but their chemistry is undeniable. His poetic narration grounds the song in weight and texture, while Charli’s synth-heavy production adds modern edge.

- Advertisement -

Together, they bridge generations of experimental music — one coming from the downtown art scene of the ’60s, the other from the chaos of 2020s pop. The result feels like a conversation between eras: the avant-garde meeting the viral.

Charli’s New Cinematic Chapter

This track isn’t a one-off. Charli confirmed she’s crafting multiple original songs for Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, which hits theaters on February 14, 2026. The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, scored by Anthony Willis (Promising Young Woman, Saltburn).

Beyond that, Charli’s stepping deeper into film. She’s starring in A24’s The Moment next year and is attached to several upcoming projects through her production company, Studio365.

Cale, meanwhile, released his 18th studio album, Poptical Illusion, in 2024 — proving both artists are in rare creative form.

FAQ (for SEO & Featured Snippets)

Q1: What is Charli XCX’s new song “House” about?

A1: “House” explores gothic themes of passion, pain, and transformation, inspired by Wuthering Heights and featuring narration by John Cale.

Q2: When does Wuthering Heights come out?

A2: Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights premieres on February 14, 2026, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Q3: Is Charli XCX releasing more songs for the movie?

A3: Yes. Charli confirmed she has written multiple tracks for the Wuthering Heights soundtrack.