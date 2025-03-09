Chappell Roan’s ‘Pink Pony Club’ Hits UK Number One After Five Years

Chappell Roan has officially claimed her first UK Number One single with Pink Pony Club—a remarkable achievement five years after its initial release. Originally dropped in 2020 through Atlantic Records, the track struggled to gain mainstream traction. However, after being reintroduced on her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023, the song steadily built a devoted fanbase, ultimately propelling it to the top of the UK Official Singles Chart.

With a total of 658,424 UK sales, Pink Pony Club has cemented its place as a sleeper hit turned chart phenomenon. In response to the milestone, Roan expressed her gratitude, saying, “The UK has truly been there for me since day one, and this is such an incredible honor!!!”

This isn’t the first time Roan has seen a slow-burn success. Last August, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess claimed the Number One spot on the UK album charts nearly a year after its release. The record has now surpassed 374,206 sales and recently earned Platinum certification, solidifying Roan’s status as a rising pop powerhouse.

With Pink Pony Club finally getting the recognition it deserves, fans are celebrating Roan’s well-earned success. Could this be just the beginning of her chart dominance?