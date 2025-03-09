back to top
Ariana Grande Teases New Eternal Sunshine Release: What to Expect

A Mysterious Teaser Sparks Speculation About an Upcoming Deluxe Edition

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Ariana Grande unveils her latest masterpiece: Eternal Sunshine!

Ariana Grande is keeping fans on their toes with a cryptic teaser that hints at new music from the Eternal Sunshine era. The pop icon recently shared a dramatic clip featuring a burning box of mementos—an image fans will recognize from her We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) music video. Alongside the visual, she included a pre-save link directing listeners to Spotify and Apple Music, signaling that something big is on the horizon.

Grande has remained tight-lipped about the details. When questioned on the Oscars red carpet, she playfully dodged giving a release date, joking that she might need to revisit the Brighter Days memory erasure clinic to recall the specifics. However, in a January interview at the Golden Globes, she did confirm that an unreleased extension of Eternal Sunshine exists and will eventually see the light of day.

With Eternal Sunshine topping the Billboard 200 and its singles dominating the charts, excitement around a potential deluxe edition is at an all-time high. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official announcement, keeping their eyes peeled for what’s next. Will this be a full deluxe album, additional singles, or something entirely unexpected?

Stay tuned as Ariana Grande gears up for her next big reveal!

