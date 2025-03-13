back to top
Chappell Roan Confirms Upcoming Album Will Be a Pop Record

Despite Her Country-Inspired Single, ‘The Giver,’ Roan Stays True to Her Pop Roots

Chappell Roan has officially confirmed that her highly anticipated sophomore album will remain true to her signature pop sound, even as she experiments with different genres along the way.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer is set to release her first single of the year, ‘The Giver,’ which leans into country influences. However, Roan reassured fans that this track is just a playful detour rather than a full genre shift. She described the song as “campy and fun” but deeply personal, reflecting her upbringing in southwest Missouri, where she grew up listening to Christian and country music.

While ‘The Giver’ takes inspiration from classic country hits like Big & Rich’s ‘Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),’ Roan remains committed to her pop identity. She explained that the country elements in this track stem from nostalgia rather than a permanent stylistic change.

As anticipation builds for her next album, Roan continues to prove her versatility while staying grounded in the genre that defines her artistry. Fans can expect a bold and dynamic pop record that showcases her evolving musical journey.

