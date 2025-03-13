Jay-Z Sues Accuser and Lawyer for Defamation Amid Assault Allegations

Jay-Z has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who accused him of assault and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, following the emergence of a controversial audio recording. The case, which also involves Sean “Diddy” Combs, has taken a dramatic turn as new evidence raises questions about the credibility of the allegations.

A recording obtained by ABC News and later shared by Rolling Stone features the woman allegedly admitting to private investigators that Jay-Z did not assault her. She also suggests that Buzbee pressured her into pursuing legal action against the rapper. The conversation, recorded at her Alabama home, has sparked intense debate over the legitimacy of the claims.

Buzbee, who has handled multiple lawsuits against Combs, dismissed the recording as misleading, accusing Jay-Z’s team of manipulating the woman’s statements. He released a separate audio clip in which the woman denies ever retracting her allegations.

Further inconsistencies have emerged in her testimony, including conflicting statements about people present at the party and the events following the alleged incident. These discrepancies, along with claims about the woman’s mental health history, have fueled speculation about the case’s credibility.

Jay-Z, in his legal filing, stated that Buzbee attempted to pressure him into a settlement, likening the situation to being held at gunpoint. With legal battles escalating, the case continues to unfold, drawing widespread attention to the high-stakes dispute.