Oasis Announces Live ’25 Tour Film Ahead of Highly Anticipated Reunion

Oasis fans have another reason to celebrate—their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour will be immortalized in a feature film. The band has confirmed that a documentary chronicling their Live ’25 tour is in the works, with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Knight at the helm alongside directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

While no release date has been announced, the project will be distributed by Sony Music Vision and is expected to capture the energy and excitement surrounding Oasis’ first live shows since their dramatic split in 2009.

Speculation about the band’s touring lineup continues to swirl, with Liam Gallagher teasing fans on social media after NME claimed to have insider details. Dismissing their report, Liam humorously offered a “lineup reveal” that featured only past Oasis drummers, proving once again that his cheeky sense of humor remains intact.

Oasis’ Live ’25 tour kicks off on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, before making its way across the UK, North America, Mexico, Asia, Australia, and South America. With 40 dates already announced, the tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest comebacks in rock history.