Carlita Announces Debut Album ‘Sentimental’ with Star-Studded Collaborations

Turkish-Italian DJ, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Carlita (real name Carla Frayman) has announced her highly anticipated debut album, Sentimental, slated for release on November 15 through Ninja Tune. Along with this exciting announcement, Carlita has shared the lead single “The Moment,” featuring acclaimed English producer and singer-songwriter SG Lewis.

Sentimental marks a significant milestone in Carlita’s musical journey, encapsulating years of creativity and life experiences. Carlita elaborates, “I want fans to see a different side to me musically. Most people come to my shows at clubs and festivals expecting big club records, but I want this album to surprise them with its sound.” The album features a stellar cast of collaborators, each adding unique touches to the project.

The album opens with “Trouble Symphony,” featuring DJ Tennis, who has been a significant influence since the beginning of Carlita’s career. SG Lewis lends his vocals to the lead single “The Moment,” a track that highlights Carlita’s evolving sound. “Comme Ça Voce” taps into her Italian roots with vocals from Sicilian musician Orofino. Other notable contributors include Mascolo, Elderbrook, Julietta, and Cleo Simone, all of whom have enriched the album with their talents. Carlita reflects, “Working with everyone involved was an amazing experience. It was inspiring to see their creative processes and to learn new things along the way.”

One of the most significant tracks on the album is the previously released “Time,” a song that has resonated with Carlita’s audiences during her DJ sets. Serving as the penultimate track on Sentimental, “Time” is a heartfelt statement that encapsulates the album’s overarching theme and cements Carlita as a remarkable producer and songwriter. Carlita explains, “Creating an album involves so much thought and effort. It’s taken a long time for me to be truly happy with it. The process has been stressful at times but incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to the lead single, Carlita previously released “Planet Blue” through Ninja Tune’s sub-label Counter Records. This track, featuring Cleo Simone, also appears on Sentimental, further showcasing the diverse and rich soundscapes Carlita has crafted for her debut album.

Prepare to experience the multifaceted sounds of Carlita’s debut album Sentimental, releasing on November 15 via Ninja Tune.