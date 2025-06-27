Brian Wilson: Cause of Death Confirmed for Beach Boys Legend

Two weeks after the passing of Brian Wilson, the cause of death for the Beach Boys co-founder and music visionary has been officially confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, Wilson’s primary cause of death was respiratory arrest, with contributing factors including sepsis and cystitis. The findings were first reported by TMZ.

Respiratory arrest, defined as the sudden cessation of breathing while a pulse is still present, can quickly escalate into a life-threatening situation if not treated immediately. The condition was accompanied by sepsis — a severe response to infection — and cystitis, an inflammation of the bladder.

Wilson, who passed away on June 11, 2024, at the age of 82, was also found to have been suffering from multiple chronic health issues, including chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure, and a neurodegenerative disorder. His family had previously revealed in February that the legendary songwriter had been diagnosed with dementia, leading to the establishment of a conservatorship earlier this year.

His family wrote in a heartfelt statement:

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. Please respect our privacy… We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

Tributes quickly poured in following Wilson’s death. In a joint message, the surviving members of The Beach Boys wrote:

“Brian wasn’t just the heart of the Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound. His unparalleled talent changed the course of music forever.”

Artists like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan also paid tribute, honouring Wilson’s legacy as one of pop music’s most influential minds.

In the days since, fans have revisited his final live performance from 2022, remembering the voice and soul that helped define the California sound.