Lewis Capaldi Returns With Emotional New Single ‘Survive’

Lewis Capaldi is back — and with a powerful message. The beloved Scottish singer-songwriter has just released his moving new single, “Survive,” ahead of what’s rumoured to be a surprise set at Glastonbury 2025 this weekend.
With heartfelt lyrics and his signature emotional delivery, Capaldi opens up about battling mental health challenges and living with Tourette’s Syndrome, delivering a poignant anthem of resilience and recovery:
“Most nights, I fear that I’m not enough / I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up / But when hope is lost and I come undone / I swear to God, I’ll survive / If it kills me to / I’m gonna get up and try / If it’s the last thing I do.”
“Survive” marks Capaldi’s first release since the extended edition of his 2023 chart-topping album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which featured the fan-favourite single “Strangers” and other surprise tracks earlier this year.
The timing of the release has only added fuel to speculation about his possible return to the Glastonbury stage, with many fans and insiders hinting at a secret set over the weekend. If true, this would mark his first major performance since stepping back from touring to focus on his health in mid-2023.
Capaldi has long been admired for his candidness and vulnerability in both his lyrics and public appearances, and “Survive” continues in that tradition — a stirring reminder of his artistic strength and personal courage.
🎧 Listen to “Survive” now on all major streaming platforms.