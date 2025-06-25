Oasis Announce Possible Extra Tickets for Upcoming Reunion Concerts

There’s renewed hope for Oasis fans who missed out on grabbing tickets for the band’s highly anticipated reunion shows. In a new statement shared via their official social media channels, the band hinted that a very limited number of extra tickets may soon become available.

“As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of tickets,” reads the post.

“This will happen once everything is finalized and production is locked in.”

While no specific date, quantity, or show locations have been confirmed, the band has urged fans to remain alert in the coming days.

The statement also highlights that these tickets will likely be offered exclusively to Oasismynet subscribers and those registered via Ticketmaster:

“Keep an eye on your inbox and any messages from Oasismynet or Ticketmaster,” the post advises.

With all previously announced shows selling out in minutes, the potential release of production-held or late-release tickets has sent a wave of excitement across the fanbase. Social media has already lit up with speculation and hope for a second chance to see Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite on stage for the first time in over a decade.

The band’s upcoming tour is one of the most talked-about live music events of 2025, drawing global attention since the official reunion confirmation — with a major push reportedly influenced by their mother, Peggy Gallagher.

As the countdown to showtime continues, all eyes are now on inboxes and notification alerts. For many, this could be the last shot to experience Oasis live — don’t miss it.