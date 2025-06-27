Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back at “Man’s Best Friend” Cover Controversy with Irony and a New Version

Sabrina Carpenter has responded with her trademark sharp wit and irony to the controversy surrounding the cover of her upcoming album “Man’s Best Friend,” out August 29.

The original artwork, showing the popstar on her knees with a man standing over her pulling her hair, sparked heavy debate on social media. Critics accused it of promoting misogyny, anti-feminism, and female objectification — turning the image into a cultural flashpoint.

But Carpenter took the criticism in stride. In a new post, she wrote:

“Signed some Man’s Best Friend copies for you guys. Here’s an alternative cover approved by God.”

- Advertisement -

The new version? A deliberately chaste, paparazzi-inspired image, with none of the sexual or provocative overtones of the original. It’s a clever commentary on the media outrage cycle — and how often it’s female sexuality in the spotlight.

Speaking to Rolling Stone shortly before the original cover reveal, Carpenter shared her perspective:

“It always makes me laugh when people complain about this stuff. They say, ‘All she sings about is sex.’ But those are the songs the public made popular. Clearly, people love sex. They’re obsessed with it. I just see the irony and humor in all of it.”

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has stirred reactions. Her 2023 video for “Feather,” shot in a New York church, was labeled “violent and sexually provocative” by local dioceses.

Still, Sabrina Carpenter continues to walk the line between provocative pop icon and tongue-in-cheek feminist voice, proving she knows exactly what she’s doing.

👀 Check out the new “God-approved” album cover below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLVG5rrxyr_