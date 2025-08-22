Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe Announce New Album Liminal

A Third Chapter in Their Sonic Journey

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe are continuing their collaborative exploration of sound with the announcement of Liminal, set for release October 10 on Verve Records. The project marks their third album together in 2025, following Lateral and Luminal, and is described by the duo as “Dark Matter music.”

To coincide with the announcement, the pair have released two singles: The Last to Know, a haunting vocal-led track, and Ringing Ocean, a sweeping instrumental piece. Together, they preview the otherworldly textures of Liminal—a sonic world designed to connect and expand upon the landscapes of their previous records.

Between Song and “Non-Song”

In a joint statement, Eno and Wolfe described the concept:

“Liminal stands at the point of convergence between Lateral and Luminal. If Lateral is a kind of landscape painting, a sonic place, Luminal is a dreamlike awakening, a feeling space. Liminal, the newest addition, is a hybrid of the two—a strange new land with a human living and feeling its way through its mysterious spaces.”

They added that Liminal is set in the “borderlands between song and non-song (or ‘nong,’ as we call it), where the listener is exploring an intimate and unfamiliar new sonic world, as yet unclaimed, and still ambiguous.”

Available in Eco-Friendly Formats

Liminal will be available digitally and in multiple eco-conscious physical formats, including eco-friendly CD, standard black biovinyl, and a translucent rose biovinyl edition exclusive to the artists’ webstore.

For Eno, a pioneer of ambient music, and Wolfe, an artist known for fusing technology with storytelling, the new album represents a bold step further into uncharted creative territory. With Liminal, the duo invites listeners into a space that feels at once vast, mysterious, and deeply human.

Tracklisting

1. Part Of Us

2. Ringing Ocean

3. The Last To Know

4. Procession

5. Little Boy

6. Flower Woman

7. Shallow Form

8. Before Life

9. Laundry Room

10. Corona

11. Shudder Like Crows