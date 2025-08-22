Avicii’s Lost Ultra 2016 Track “Loving Feeling” Reimagined

A lost Avicii gem brought back to life

Nearly a decade after its unforgettable debut at Ultra Miami 2016, Avicii’s long-lost track “Loving Feeling” has finally received an official revival. Originally written by Avicii alongside Cazzette and The High (Jonas Wallin), the demo instantly captured the hearts of festival-goers when the late EDM icon premiered it live. Yet, despite its popularity, the song never saw an official release—until now.

The newly reimagined version, produced by The High, Helion, Alex Brazi, and Thomas Irwin, breathes new life into one of Avicii’s most cherished unreleased IDs. Released via Ultra Records, the track blends emotional, soulful vocals with euphoric festival-ready production, perfectly balancing nostalgia with a fresh 2025 polish.

Honoring Avicii’s legacy with respect

One of the most striking aspects of this release is the deliberate decision to exclude any of Avicii’s original production elements. Instead, the artists chose to rebuild the track from the ground up, staying true to the original spirit while honoring Avicii’s legacy. Ultra Records confirmed that no stems from Avicii were used—a choice that ensures the late producer’s memory remains untouched, while still allowing fans to celebrate the enduring strength of the melody.

As The High reflected, “The song always held a special place in my heart. Our edit remains true to that 2016 idea, and I still love it.” His words underscore the personal and emotional connection the team carried into the rework, ensuring that this version is more than just a remix—it’s a tribute.

A timeless melody for old and new fans

For longtime Avicii fans, “Loving Feeling” is more than just another release. It represents a piece of EDM history, a chance to revisit one of the most iconic moments from Avicii’s legendary Ultra Miami set. For new listeners, it’s a window into the creative brilliance of one of dance music’s most influential figures, framed with a contemporary twist.

As the track circulates on streaming platforms and festival stages in 2025, “Loving Feeling” proves that some melodies are simply too powerful to remain unheard. This revival not only rekindles cherished memories but also ensures Avicii’s legacy continues to inspire a new generation of dance music fans.