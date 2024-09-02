Blondie’s Drummer Spills Shocking Secrets: Wild Nights with Bowie, Iggy Pop, and the Dark Side of the Ramones

Clem Burke, the iconic drummer of Blondie, has not only been a key player in one of the most influential bands of the past half-century but has also performed with a wide array of legendary artists, including Bob Dylan, Pete Townshend of The Who, and Iggy Pop. In a revealing interview with Louder, Burke opens up about his extraordinary journey through rock history, sharing vivid memories from his extensive career.

Reflecting on Blondie’s early days, Burke recalls their first national tour in the United States with none other than Iggy Pop, who was joined by David Bowie on keyboards. “The night before the tour started, we played a show at Max’s Kansas City,” Burke reminisces. “After the show, we got into a camper, drove all night to Montreal, and collapsed in a stinky dressing room. The door opened, and in walked Bowie and Iggy. They couldn’t have been kinder.”

Burke later became a part of Iggy Pop’s band during a six-week tour to promote the 1981 album Party. He shares colorful memories of that time, including the strict backstage rule: “No food allowed, only drugs and alcohol. The rule was ‘No coke, no show.’ Iggy’s only directive was ‘Play as loud and fast as you can.’”

- Advertisement -

Beyond his time with Blondie and Iggy Pop, Burke also joined the ranks of the Lust for Life tribute band, a supergroup dedicated to Iggy Pop’s 1977 album Lust for Life. The band features members like Katie Puckrik, Glen Matlock, Kevin Armstrong, Luis Correia, and Florence Sabeva. In the same interview, Burke speaks fondly of Debbie Harry, whom he describes as “practically my older sister, with the same talent as Bowie and Lou Reed,” and he also reflects on encounters with other music icons like Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols and Pete Townshend, whom he calls “a true gentleman.”

However, Burke’s memories are not all fond. He recalls his brief stint with the Ramones under the moniker “Elvis Ramone” with a sense of frustration, particularly due to his clashes with Johnny Ramone. “He was a bastard,” Burke says bluntly. “I was asked to join the Ramones four times, and when I finally said yes, I made it clear it wouldn’t be forever. Johnny’s guitar was just a means to an end for him, and I don’t think he cared much about it. He refused to rehearse, so I had to figure things out on my own. Now they’re all gone, and it’s a great sadness, but the Ramones were not a happy place to be.”

Clem Burke’s journey through the highs and lows of rock ‘n’ roll offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of music’s most enduring drummers. From his time with Blondie to the unforgettable moments with Bowie, Iggy, and beyond, Burke’s stories are a testament to his place in rock history.