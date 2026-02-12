Jack Antonoff continues his prolific run with the announcement of the fifth Bleachers studio album, titled Everyone for Ten Minutes. Scheduled for release on May 22 via the Dirty Hit label, the record marks a swift return for the band, following their self-titled LP released just two years ago.

A Cinematic Glimpse into “You and Forever”

To kick off the new era, Bleachers released the lead single, “You and Forever,” a shimmery, slow-building anthem that culminates in a powerful, climactic chorus. The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Alex Lockett, featuring Antonoff and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley.

The visual narrative juxtaposes two different worlds: while Qualley dances through an apartment and plays with a dog, Antonoff endures a grueling journey across the city. He navigates the elements—taking punches and crawling through rain—in a desperate attempt to return home. The song’s lyrics reinforce this devotion, with Antonoff belting, “Now it’s just you and forever.”

Optimism Amidst a Busy Schedule

Despite Antonoff’s reputation for exploring melancholic themes, a press release describes Everyone for Ten Minutes as a “lovestruck and hopeful” project. While the 11-track list suggests moments of darkness, the overarching tone leans toward optimism.

This announcement comes during a period of unprecedented professional activity for Antonoff. Outside of Bleachers, he recently dominated the charts and awards circuits as a producer. His recent credits include co-writing and producing Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning GNX, as well as high-profile collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter (Short n’ Sweet), Gracie Abrams, and Paramore.

‘Everyone for Ten Minutes’ Tracklist

The upcoming album features the following 11 songs:

The upcoming album features the following 11 songs:

Sideways The Van We Should Talk You and Forever Dirty Wedding Dress Take You Out Tonight I Can't Believe You're Gone Dancing She's From Before I'm Not Joking Upstairs at Els