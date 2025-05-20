Billie Eilish Adds 23 New Dates to Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour

Global pop phenomenon Billie Eilish is showing no signs of slowing down. The Grammy-winning singer has just announced 23 new arena dates for her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, expanding it to a massive 106 performances worldwide.

The newly unveiled shows include a return to Japan with two concerts in Tokyo on August 16 and 17, followed by a second U.S. leg that hits Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix before wrapping up with back-to-back nights in San Francisco on November 22 and 23.

Eilish originally launched the tour in September 2024 in Quebec City, thrilling fans across North America before making stops in Australia and Europe. The tour supports her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which has already seen her share stages with support acts like The Marías, Towa Bird, Ashnikko, Tom Odell, and Nat & Alex Wolff.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the U.S. leg go on American Express Presale starting May 20 at 12 p.m. local time, with general sales beginning on May 22. For fans in Japan, presales begin May 22, with further pre-orders available from May 28 and May 30 depending on the platform.

With this new extension, Eilish is cementing Hit Me Hard and Soft as one of her most ambitious tours yet — a testament to her global reach and the enduring impact of her music. Fans are advised to act fast as these new dates are expected to sell out quickly.

Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center