Billie Eilish Adds 23 New Dates to Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour

Global pop phenomenon Billie Eilish is showing no signs of slowing down. The Grammy-winning singer has just announced 23 new arena dates for her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, expanding it to a massive 106 performances worldwide.
The newly unveiled shows include a return to Japan with two concerts in Tokyo on August 16 and 17, followed by a second U.S. leg that hits Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix before wrapping up with back-to-back nights in San Francisco on November 22 and 23.
Eilish originally launched the tour in September 2024 in Quebec City, thrilling fans across North America before making stops in Australia and Europe. The tour supports her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which has already seen her share stages with support acts like The Marías, Towa Bird, Ashnikko, Tom Odell, and Nat & Alex Wolff.
Tickets for the U.S. leg go on American Express Presale starting May 20 at 12 p.m. local time, with general sales beginning on May 22. For fans in Japan, presales begin May 22, with further pre-orders available from May 28 and May 30 depending on the platform.
With this new extension, Eilish is cementing Hit Me Hard and Soft as one of her most ambitious tours yet — a testament to her global reach and the enduring impact of her music. Fans are advised to act fast as these new dates are expected to sell out quickly.
Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
